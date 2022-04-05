Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $214.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15.

