Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.