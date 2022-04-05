Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

