Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

