Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $535.55 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

