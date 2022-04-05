Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,721,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

