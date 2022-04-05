Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

