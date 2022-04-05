Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

