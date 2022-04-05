Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.11 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.16 ($0.16). 165,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 345,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £15.21 million and a PE ratio of 41.67.

In other news, insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of Digitalbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,901.64).

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

