AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.