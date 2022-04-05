Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

