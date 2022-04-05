-$0.19 EPS Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

ORMP opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.