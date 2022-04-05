Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

