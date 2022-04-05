Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLOIY stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

