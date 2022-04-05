Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,621 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.06 and its 200-day moving average is $361.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

