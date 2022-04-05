Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

