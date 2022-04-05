Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.
ATTO opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
