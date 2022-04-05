DS Smith Plc (SMDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 323.60 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

