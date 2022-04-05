Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

