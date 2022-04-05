Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.27.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

