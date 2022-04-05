Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $10.79 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 685,233 shares of company stock worth $41,803,995 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

CPE stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

