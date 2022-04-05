Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curis by 102.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Curis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Curis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

