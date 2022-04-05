Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $950,511.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

