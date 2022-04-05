Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00373982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00090985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00104107 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,316,180 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

