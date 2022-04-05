Bitcoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,902.72 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $30,902.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

