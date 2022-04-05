Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Computer Task Group also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

