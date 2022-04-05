Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

