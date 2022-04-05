Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.