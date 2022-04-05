Raymond James Trims Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.