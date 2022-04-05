Raymond James Trims Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
VLTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $14.34.
About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
