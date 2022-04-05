Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PSTG stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

