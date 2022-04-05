Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,060,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

