Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

