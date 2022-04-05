Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head-To-Head Review

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Accenture alerts:

73.3% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Accenture has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76% Envestnet 1.12% 10.86% 4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 4.32 $5.91 billion $9.92 34.72 Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.39 $13.30 million $0.24 305.72

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accenture and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71 Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $386.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $88.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Envestnet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.