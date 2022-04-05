Comparing Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Western Midstream Partners 31.54% 30.26% 8.06%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 20.36 $99.22 million $5.13 12.94 Western Midstream Partners $2.88 billion 3.54 $916.29 million $2.18 11.58

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Kinetik on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

