Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,569 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

