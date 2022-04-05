Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Lowered to €129.00 at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

