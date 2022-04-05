Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 27,078 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.