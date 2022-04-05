KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 48.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

KLA stock opened at $367.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.