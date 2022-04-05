Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

