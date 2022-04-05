Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.