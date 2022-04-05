UBS Group Increases Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 167

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.