Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $32.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

