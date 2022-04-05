Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,124 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $179.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.