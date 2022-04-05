Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

