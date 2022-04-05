Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 33,537 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.