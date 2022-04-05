Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $546.90 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.