Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Oak Street Health worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,771 shares of company stock worth $2,920,495 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE:OSH opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

