Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,066 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.48 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

