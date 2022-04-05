Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 703.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 120,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.