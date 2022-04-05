Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $57,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $505.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

