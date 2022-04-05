Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

